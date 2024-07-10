.

.

.

.

Watch Now

.

Speakers

Paul Neale

3D Technical Director & Trainer

For 30 years, Paul Neale has been a trusted and renowned figure in the animation industry, teaching internationally and excelling in creative workflows for feature films, TV series, AAA games, broadcast TV, and tools development. 

Hagen Deloss

Industry Community Manager, Media & Entertainment 

Hagen is a Community Manager for Autodesk's M&E division. With 10 years in games, product rendering, and illustration, he now uplifts artists, educators, and students, connecting them with opportunities, insights, and education on Autodesk tools. 