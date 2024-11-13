.
Trevor English
Product Marketing Manager, Hydrualic Modeling Solutions
Trevor is the Product Marketing Manager for Autodesk’s hydraulic modeling solutions. He is a trained civil engineer, author, & speaker and oversees marketing for water distribution, stormwater, wastewater, and drainage industries at Autodesk.
Samer Muhandes
Product Manager, Stormwater & Wastewater
Samer is a chartered Civil Engineer and an accredited Project Manager, and has undertaken, led and managed extensive feasibility studies of highway, railway and airport infrastructure implementation.
Nathan Gerdts
Product Manager, Water Distribution
Nathan is the Product Manager for water distribution solutions at Autodesk, helping guide the vision and delivery of hydraulic modeling software for water utilities. Nathan has worked in the water modeling industry for over eight years.