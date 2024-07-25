.
.
.
.
.
Hunter Sparks
Sales Engineer
With 9+ years in Civil Engineering, leads projects in geotechnical, land development, utility, and stormwater design. Licensed as a Professional Engineer in NC and CO, he excels in maximizing Autodesk software use.
Midori Skold
Sales Engineer
Midori excels in hydraulic and hydrologic analyses, flood mapping, and LID design. At Autodesk Water, she applies her skills to help customers enhance efficiency and workflows, making informed decisions
Brianna Grimm
Technical Solutions Executive, AEC+O
With over 4 years at Autodesk, she's focused on Architect & Owner solutions. A Licensed Architect from Colorado with a Masters from Kansas State Univ. and 8+ years' experience, she excels at bringing customers' ideas to life!
Louisa Holland
Technical Sales Specialist
Civil Engineer from Univ. of Wisconsin, Lou has been with Autodesk since 2013. She co-authors Mastering Civil 3D books, is a top-rated Autodesk University speaker, and is passionate about maximizing user benefit from Autodesk products, particularly BIM Collaborate Pro.