Duane Rutkowski
Territory Solutions Engineer
Duane has been in the industry for over 20 years focusing on Maya as a creative director, artist, and senior producer. He uses his multiple skillsets to help users across animation, visual effects for films and episodics as well as themed amusement to hit their quality goals and deadlines.
Steve Nemroff
Territory Solutions Engineer, Autodesk
Steve is a former Pipeline TD and developer with a strong technical background and a passion for media and entertainment. As a Solutions Engineer, he uses his expertise to help customers solve their ambitious production challenges by leveraging Autodesk tools and services.