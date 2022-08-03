Are translation errors or geometry repairs taking up too much of your time? The product development process involves collaboration between multiple teams—and often with data shared from various software applications. Within the manufacturing industry alone, there are more than a half-dozen CAD formats that are regularly exchanged between manufacturers and their suppliers and customers.

With robust CAD interoperability, you can reduce frustration and work with anyone–regardless of what CAD system they use.

In this webinar, we'll cover how you can use Inventor in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection to:

Improve design data exchange with your customers

Open files from other CAD systems without translating the data

Eliminate rework when receiving updated 3D models from customers

Protect your intellectual property with model simplification

