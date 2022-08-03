JOIN THE WEBINAR
Best practices for sharing data between CAD applications
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
8:30 AM PT | 11:30 AM ET | 4:30 PM GMT | 5:30 PM CET
Are translation errors or geometry repairs taking up too much of your time? The product development process involves collaboration between multiple teams—and often with data shared from various software applications. Within the manufacturing industry alone, there are more than a half-dozen CAD formats that are regularly exchanged between manufacturers and their suppliers and customers.
With robust CAD interoperability, you can reduce frustration and work with anyone–regardless of what CAD system they use.
In this webinar, we'll cover how you can use Inventor in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection to:
Jim Byrne
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Our host has dedicated over 20 years to inspire engineers to implement tools for 3D design, simulation, and factory planning.
Luke Mihelcic
Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Having worked with Inventor from its beginning, Luke can show you the ins and outs of how to apply tools in the collection to your everyday workflows.