.
.
.
.
.
Arash Oliaei
Technical Solution Executive, Autodesk
With a decade of experience in engineering, construction management, and real estate, Arash is leverages data and model-based workflows to drive digital transformation and has played a pivotal role in advancing digital initiatives for ENR top 10 companies
Greg Low
VDC Subject Matter Expert, Autodesk
Greg comes from a VDC and construction management background with 20 years of working experience and 14+ years in construction with projects including hospitals, high-rise towers, office space, and more as a Project Engineer, BIM Manager, and VDC Director