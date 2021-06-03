Panel Discussion

What Building Designers & Contractors Want: A Client Wish List for Building Suppliers

JUNE 24, 2021 | 1:00PM ET

Do you know the deal breakers in your client relationships?

Hear it straight from them.

In this panel-style presentation, we'll talk to industry experts from both sides of the table—architecture and manufacturing—to understand the evolving role of suppliers in building projects. You'll get an insider's perspective on how architects, designers, and contractors really choose the products that go into a building. Some of their answers might surprise you.

Watch this lively discussion to take a peek into the world of your biggest stakeholders. We'll cover:

  • The top challenges architectural firms face today—and opportunities for manufacturers to provide the perfect solution
  • What is "BIM" and why should it be a top priority for suppliers?
  • The evolution of manufacturers from supplier to partner in the building projects of the future

Thanks for registering! You'll receive a confirmation email shortly. In the meantime, explore more resources for building product manufacturers and fabricators:

Learn More

Meet the Panelists

Robert Yori

Director of VDC Operations, EnTech

Marie Olivares

Business Development Manager, Autodesk

