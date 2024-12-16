Landon Bootsma

A well seasoned VFX industry professional for over two decades, Landon has worked for some of the largest production houses this planet has to offer - ILM, Weta, Technicolor, Sony, DNEG and MPC to name but a few. Leaning on his experience with larger teams, has allowed Landon to help foster a strong creative culture as co-founder of Gneiss Stuff. Landon’s extensive experience has taken him to every corner of the world- Sydney, Wellington, London, San Francisco, Moscow and of course his hometown Vancouver. With a strong eye for detail, and a big believer in creative collaboration, Landon has pushed Gneiss Stuff to constantly deliver Photo-Real visual effects for their studio clients.