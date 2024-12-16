.
Petra McElvenny
VFX Producer, Artists Equity
Petra McElvenny is a Visual Effects Producer with a diverse background spanning across extensive studio experience and production company leadership. Throughout her tenure as a VFX Executive at Netflix she was responsible for overseeing the VFX process from script to screen on over 200 films including Nyad, Rustin, Good Grief, and The Pale Blue Eye. With her passion for bridging the gap between filmmakers' visions and the art of visual effects, her expertise lies in transforming creative concepts into onscreen realities, ensuring that every detail upholds creative integrity.
Landon Bootsma
A well seasoned VFX industry professional for over two decades, Landon has worked for some of the largest production houses this planet has to offer - ILM, Weta, Technicolor, Sony, DNEG and MPC to name but a few. Leaning on his experience with larger teams, has allowed Landon to help foster a strong creative culture as co-founder of Gneiss Stuff. Landon’s extensive experience has taken him to every corner of the world- Sydney, Wellington, London, San Francisco, Moscow and of course his hometown Vancouver. With a strong eye for detail, and a big believer in creative collaboration, Landon has pushed Gneiss Stuff to constantly deliver Photo-Real visual effects for their studio clients.
Thomas Tannenberger
Thomas Tannenberger is an award-winning VFX Supervisor and creative executive known for his work on Aquaman (2018), the Elton John biopic Rocketman (2019), Hulu’s Mike Tyson miniseries, Mike (2022), Amazon’s The Peripheral (2023) and the upcoming Unstoppable. With a background that blends creative vision and technical innovation, Thomas is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in visual effects. He has collaborated with major studios like Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, Paramount, Amazon MGM Studios, Apple TV, and Disney. Thomas currently serves as VFX Supervisor at Crafty Apes.
Julien Roy
CG Supervisor
Julien Roy is a seasoned CG Supervisor whose credits include such major projects as “Blade Runner 2049”, Roland Emmerich's “Midway”, “Free Guy”, “Godzilla vs Kong”, “The Eternals” and “Unstoppable”. Julien’s background shows a diverse skillset: He brings his vast experience in motion design and animation, as well as his mastery of the technical CG disciplines to his CG art style. As a key creative and technical lead, his focus is to design and guide CG teams to achieve the highest level of CG work. Producing stellar work while creating a collaborative, positive and fun environment is of paramount.