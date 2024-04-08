.
Anthony Renteria
Digital Project Delivery Strategy Manager
Anthony is Digital Project Delivery Strategy Manager at Autodesk specializing in digital transformation across the asset lifecycle. With over 17 years of industry experience covering project management, design collaboration, and data interoperability, he’s passionate about driving process advancements to increase efficiency, quality, and outcomes.
Tim Kelly
Senior Product Manager - Autodesk Tandem
As the Senior Product Manager for Autodesk Tandem, Tim is responsible for working with customers to define requirements and manage the product roadmap. Tim has a wealth of experience within the construction and software industries, having spent the last 10+ years innovating with BIM in design and construction from the general contractor and construction management perspective. Tim earned his BS in Construction Science from Texas A&M University and served as Sr. Manager of Technical Services at Satterfield & Pontikes Construction prior to joining Assemble Systems and Autodesk to further automate the construction industry
Marco Ramolla
Senior Product Manager
As a Senior Product Manager in Autodesk Construction Solutions, Marco leads the group responsible for the Design Collaboration application, Model Coordination workflows and the Revit Issue Add-in. He joined Autodesk in 2005, has been large customer experience from more than 12 years in Autodesk Consulting and 4 ½ years in the R&D organization.