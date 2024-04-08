Tim Kelly

Senior Product Manager - Autodesk Tandem

As the Senior Product Manager for Autodesk Tandem, Tim is responsible for working with customers to define requirements and manage the product roadmap. Tim has a wealth of experience within the construction and software industries, having spent the last 10+ years innovating with BIM in design and construction from the general contractor and construction management perspective. Tim earned his BS in Construction Science from Texas A&M University and served as Sr. Manager of Technical Services at Satterfield & Pontikes Construction prior to joining Assemble Systems and Autodesk to further automate the construction industry