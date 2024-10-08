.
Amy Bunszel
EVP, Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Solutions, Autodesk
Amy leads Industry and Product Strategy & Development for key AECO solutions including the AEC Collection, Forma, AutoCAD, Revit & more. With 30+ years of experience, Amy drives innovation & agile software development while building customer-centric teams.
Roland Hunziker
Director, Built Environment, WBCSD
Roland leads the Built Environment Pathway, partnering with companies in their efforts to transition to a net zero, circular, and nature-positive built environment. He co-chairs the GlobalABC Steering Committee and holds an MBA from INSEAD and an MA from the University of Zurich.
Dalton Ho
Sr. Regenerative Design, Performance Design, Sr. Associate, Perkins&Will
Dalton co-leads Perkins&Will’s Embodied Carbon Working Group & Performance Design Team, specializing in resilient and regenerative design. His expertise spans energy & carbon analysis, building simulations, material health, & post-occupancy evaluations.
Ian Lumdsen
Global Digital Engagement Lead, Arup
Ian leads global teams to scale up Arup’s data-driven sustainability and decarbonization initiatives, including its Whole Life Carbon Assessment Program and Zero, a global carbon tracking platform.