SMARTER AEC COLLABORATION STARTS NOW

In this webinar, we share exciting new developments and offerings that will fundamentally change how you manage and deliver your AEC projects. These are not your everyday office tools! Get anytime, anywhere co-authoring, use project data to make informed decisions, and connect teams, workflows, and insights on the Autodesk Construction Cloud – our unified platform. Skip the emails, speed up timelines, and reduce RFIs all while delivering better, more constructible designs.

Speakers Brey Tucker, Aaron Vorwerk, and Wes Newman will introduce you to:

How we’ve worked with customers like you to deliver powerful cloud collaboration solutions for AEC

Digital transformation and the acceleration of moving to the cloud

Connecting people, data and insights on in a common data environment

Autodesk Docs , a centralized document management solution on the new Autodesk Construction Cloud platform, now available through the AEC Collection

, a centralized document management solution on the new platform, now available through the Autodesk BIM Collaborate , a new offering for project reviewers to follow along with design updates and annotate design clashes

, a new offering for project reviewers to follow along with design updates and annotate design clashes Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro (formerly BIM 360 Design ), which now includes new capabilities such as access to unified products in the Autodesk Construction Cloud. BIM Collaborate Pro helps design and construction teams to co-author Revit , Civil 3D , and Plant 3D data anytime, anywhere.

Watch the webinar and discover how these new offerings can enable your digital transformation journey.