Philippe Bonneau

Technical Marketing Manager

Philippe Bonneau is the Technical Marketing Manager for Structural Steel and BIM in Construction at Autodesk. Prior to joining Autodesk in 2013, Philippe spent 5 years in structural steel engineering & detailing companies and then 15 years acting as product marketing manager at a Platinum Autodesk partner. Philippe has presented multiple times at Autodesk University. He is based in Paris, France.