Over the last year, we've seen cloud collaboration shift from a nice-to-have to a must-have. At Autodesk, we're making AEC collaboration even better with the launch of “BIM Collaborate Pro” – our flagship offering for design teams who need to collaborate anytime, anywhere in Revit.

Join our webinar to learn how BIM Collaborate Pro, formerly BIM 360 Design, can help design teams like yours to co-author Revit models, easily understand incoming changes from collaborating teams, and make informed decisions so you can deliver better designs with less rework. We’ll walk through what the offering can do for you, how to set up your teams, and how to leverage the new features we launched in your everyday workflows.

This webinar will cover:

Introduction to BIM Collaborate Pro

Project Administration & Getting Started

Revit Cloud Worksharing

Team Swim Lanes

New clash detection and advanced project analytics capabilities

New workflows with the unified Autodesk Construction Cloud platform





Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar.