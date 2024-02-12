.
Dave Graves
Technical Solution Engineer, Autodesk
Dave studied mechanical engineering at NC State University and currently resides in Charlottesville, VA. He had various roles during his 11 years at Autodesk, including working with Autodesk CFD, Generative Design, Fusion 360, and Named User transitions.
Scott Baker
Technical Solution Engineer, Autodesk
Scott is a Premium Expert with 20 years of experience in Enterprise Deployment and Licensing. Scott enjoys presenting technical things to non-technical stakeholders and getting people excited for innovative solutions and workflows.