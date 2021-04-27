LIVE WEBINAR

Data Management and Project Delivery for Infrastructure Owners

REGISTER BELOW

Join us on May 20, 2021

Time: 3pm GMT / 11am ET / 8:00am PT 
4pm BST / 5pm CEST / 7pm GST

Duration: 1 hour

Your digital transformation journey, from paper to digital and beyond, is key to bringing more value, visibility, and data to your teams and project investments. Join our discussion about the project delivery methods, workflows, and software helping to improve the operations, planning, design, and build phases of asset lifecycles.

What's on the agenda: 

  • An overview of civil infrastructure project delivery methods today and how Autodesk is investing in its future
  • A deep dive into project delivery workflows and software, including Autodesk Docs and Autodesk BIM Collaborate
  • Customer case study: Planning for a post-pandemic world
  • Q&A session

Aubrey 'Brey' Tucker

Project Delivery Strategist and BIM/Coordination Expert on AEC Projects

As a Senior Industry Manager at Autodesk, Brey focuses on the project delivery strategy, common data environments, BIM and ISO compliance, and data thread that ties many of Autodesk's cloud and desktop offerings together.

Fill this form to register for the webinar

Thank you for registering for the 'Data Management and Project Delivery for Infrastructure Owners' webinar. You will receive a confirmation of your registration along with event access information shortly via email. See you soon!