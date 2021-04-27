Data Management and Project Delivery for Infrastructure Owners

Time: 3pm GMT / 11am ET / 8:00am PT
4pm BST / 5pm CEST / 7pm GST
Duration: 1 hour
Your digital transformation journey, from paper to digital and beyond, is key to bringing more value, visibility, and data to your teams and project investments. Join our discussion about the project delivery methods, workflows, and software helping to improve the operations, planning, design, and build phases of asset lifecycles.
What's on the agenda:
- An overview of civil infrastructure project delivery methods today and how Autodesk is investing in its future
- A deep dive into project delivery workflows and software, including Autodesk Docs and Autodesk BIM Collaborate
- Customer case study: Planning for a post-pandemic world
- Q&A session