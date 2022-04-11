

InfoWorks ICM delivers solutions to real-world storm, sewer, and flood problems, all in a single software environment. But complex hydraulics and hydrology, time, and budgets often combine to make it difficult for engineers to manually identify the most effective path forward.

The integration of InfoWorks ICM and Optimizer allows users to deliver transparent and defensible strategies that minimize TOTEX and optimize hydraulic performance. The flexible Optimizer platform allows users to address a myriad of objectives including CAPEX, OPEX, flooding, overflows, carbon, risk, and social/environmental benefit. Using state of the art artificial intelligence, automation and high-performance computing Optimizer allows thousands of strategies to be assessed in a matter of hours.

Tune in to see how you can intelligently and more adaptively optimize solutions for a variety of wet weather applications.



