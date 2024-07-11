.
.
.
.
.
Daniel Bayer
Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk
Experienced AEC industry professional spanning 27 years, with an emphasis on technology vision and strategy development, technology integration, and process improvement.
Dwane Lindsey
Architectural Applications Director, FGM Architects (FGMA)
Dwane oversees all architectural applications and technologies used by the firm. He develops BIM standards, processes, field/construction workflows and researches new/emerging technologies that help staff achieve greater efficiencies.