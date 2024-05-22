.
Daniel Bayer
Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk
Experienced AEC industry professional spanning 27 years, with an emphasis on technology vision and strategy development, technology integration, and process improvement.
Brenda Colin
Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk
Brenda holds a bachelor’s in architecture. She has been part of Autodesk for 5 years as a Technical Specialist. Brenda’s previous role’s consist of being a Contract Specialist for Parsons and as a Project Leader at KMD Architects and acted as a critical resource during the transition from 2D to BIM models.
Ryan Truxal
Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk
Ryan has been with Autodesk for 4 years, focusing on all Autodesk products, design through construction. Before Autodesk, Ryan spent 10 years working for a Structural Concrete Contractor building cast-in-place concrete structures throughout CO.