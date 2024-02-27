.
.
.
.
.
Daniel Bayer
Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk
Experienced AEC industry professional spanning 27 years, with an emphasis on technology vision and strategy development, technology integration, and process improvement.
Fernando Lima
Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk
Fernando has a background in architecture and over 17 years of work experience, mostly focused on technology for the AEC industry. Over the years he held positions as BIM Manager and VDC Specialist for both design and construction companies.