Cesar Escalante
Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Cesar Escalante serves as Technical Marketing Manager at Autodesk. Before his current tenure, Cesar held design technology leadership positions at large corporate architectural firms, including Gensler and HOK where he provided technical leadership in the design technology strategy, execution, and delivery of the large complex multi-million dollar projects.
Jesper Staahl
Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Jesper Staahl is an architect coming from the industry, specializing in making bids for projects for site acquisition teams, Jesper is now working as a Technical Marketing Manager at Autodesk focused on inspiring architects to adopt and evolve their workflows to leverage a data-driven approach to design.
Jordan Lanoway
Senior Project Manager, Stantec
Jordan is a mechanical engineer with an extensive background in sustainable building design and project management. Jordan brings a unique perspective to building design that focuses on energy and resource efficiency, while adhering to strict scope, schedule and cost management.