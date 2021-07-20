Boldt, a 125-year old nationally ranked general contractor, previously chose to build its own internal project management solution. And for a while, it served their needs.

But there came a point where they realized that it might not be the best choice for them. Project data was siloed and they were also missing out on the opportunity to stay competitive with the rest of the industry.

When the framework their internal solution was built on was going end of life, they decided to search for a better solution.

Find out how Boldt decided to go all-in on Autodesk Construction Cloud in a video webinar.