Matt Piper

Global Industry Solutions Director: Utilities and AEC

Matt Piper is the Global Director for Industry Solutions at Esri, and leads the Telecom, Utilities, Water, and AEC, Sectors. Matt is a professional engineer who has 20 years working in the utilities industry. He is a respected expert in Asset Management, GIS, and Business Intelligence, and as an industry thought leader on how the value of GIS can be applied across an organization.