Paulo Macedo

Strategic Project Manager, FF Solutions

Experienced mechanical engineer with expertise in BIM, GIS, hydraulic modeling, and technology integration. I hold a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Mackenzie University, an Administration specialization from FGV, and a degree in Occupational Safety Engineering from USP. I founded VStech, specializing in geoprocessing and sanitation, and later represented global tech leaders like Hach, Innovyze, and Hansen. As a consultant at CODEX, I played a key role in implementing InfoWater and pioneering a Regulatory Management Portal in sanitation. Since 2022, I’ve led strategic projects at FF Solutions, focusing on BIM and technology advancements for major clients such as SABESP, VALE, and PETROBRAS. I’m passionate about driving technology-driven innovation throughout the asset lifecycle.