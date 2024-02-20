.
.
.
.
.
Ryan Truxal
Technical Solution Executive, AEC
Ryan has been with Autodesk for 4 years, focusing on all BIM 360/ACC products, design through construction. Before Autodesk, Ryan spent 10 years working for a Structural Concrete Contractor building cast-in-place concrete structures throughout CO. Heavy design and Revit user working with all project stakeholders to ensure the project was coordinated and completed on time!
Oscar Mata
Technical Sales Specialist
Oscar joined Autodesk in October 2022, specializing in the Autodesk Construction Cloud, as well as Autodesk Revit. Before Autodesk, Oscar was an Engineering Manager for a contractor focused on structural concrete buildings in Colorado, using Revit tools for 3D modeling and formwork design and detailing to improve efficiencies during construction in the field.
Brianna Grimm
Technical Sales Specialist
Brianna has been with Autodesk for more than 3 years focusing on our solutions for Architects and Owners. She worked with Autodesk’s Corporate Real Estate team to manage the digital data for our global office portfolio. She has her Masters of Architecture from Kansas State University and is a Licensed Architect in Colorado. With over 7 years’ experience, she loves partnering with customers to see their ideas come to life because that is how we will design & make a better world!