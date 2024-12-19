.
Sara Rahme
Technical Solutions Executive at Autodesk
Sara Rahme, a Technical Solutions Executive at Autodesk, she guides AECO stakeholders in Data and Asset Management, AI, BIM, Sustainability, and GIS. She is dedicated to transforming the industry by empowering stakeholders to leverage construction technology for unparalleled efficiency and innovation.
Bryan Thomasy
CAD Manager at Tetra Tech
Bryan Thomasy leverages his 20+ years of CAD management experience to keep Tetra Tech’s global civil engineering and CAD designers operating efficiently.
Brian Jacob
Design Technology Manager at Rodgers Consulting
Brian Jacob, P.E., is the Design Technology Manager at Rodgers Consulting, where he leads innovative solutions to optimize design workflows and enhance project delivery. With a strong foundation in engineering and a passion for technology, Brian integrates cutting-edge tools and methodologies to drive efficiency and collaboration across multidisciplinary teams. His expertise in design technology ensures Rodgers Consulting remains at the forefront of industry advancements.
Andrew Milford
Senior Product Manager - Infrastructure Digital Project Delivery
Andrew Milford is a Senior Product Manager with over 25 years of civil engineering experience. Since joining Autodesk in 2011, he has contributed to the Civil Infrastructure portfolio, focusing on Roads, Highways, and Digital Project Delivery. Andrew is passionate about leveraging technology to improve project outcomes and has led diverse infrastructure projects in Australia.