Brian Jacob

Design Technology Manager at Rodgers Consulting

Brian Jacob, P.E., is the Design Technology Manager at Rodgers Consulting, where he leads innovative solutions to optimize design workflows and enhance project delivery. With a strong foundation in engineering and a passion for technology, Brian integrates cutting-edge tools and methodologies to drive efficiency and collaboration across multidisciplinary teams. His expertise in design technology ensures Rodgers Consulting remains at the forefront of industry advancements.