.
.
.
.
.
Andrew Manze
Technical Marketing Manager
Andy trained as a structural engineer since the 80’s. He has also worked on a variety of novel structural and civil engineering projects, before holding a combination of technical and business development positions, joining Autodesk 10 years ago.
John Sayre
Technical Marketing Manager for Civil Infrastructure
John has been with Autodesk for 9 years and has 29 years of Civil Engineering experience. Prior to working for Autodesk, he was a Civil Application Engineer, teaching the products inside of the AEC Collection.