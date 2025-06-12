.
.
.
.
.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Cesar Escalante
Senior Technical Marketing Manager
Cesar Escalante has over 20 years of design technology and founded the San Francisco Computational Design. As Autodesk’s Innovation Evangelist for Architecture, Cesar is passionate about driving the adoption of new technologies.
Mark Pritchard
Sr Associate, Design Technology Specialist, HOK
Mark Pritchard is has a background in building design and architecture, holding an Associate Diploma from the Central Institute of Technology. Mark's expertise lies in design technology, BIM asset management, content management, and development.
Mahzad Fasih
Senior Product Manager
Mahzad Fasih, with over 15 years of experience, is dedicated to infrastructure and digital transformation in the AEC industry and currently leads Autodesk’s Content Catalog development.