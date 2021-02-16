Autodesk Docs, Autodesk’s new cloud-based document management offering now available in the AEC Collection, enables project teams to more effectively share and manage files on a common data environment.

In this webinar, our very own Technical Marketing Managers will guide you through specific use cases for building and infrastructure design. Through solution demonstrations, we’ll show how users of Revit, AutoCAD, FormIt, Civil 3D, InfraWorks, and other tools in the Autodesk AEC Collection can take advantage of Autodesk Docs to better organize, distribute, and share project files.

Here’s some of the capabilities we’ll cover:

Document controls with structured folders and permission controls

Automated project document review and approvals

Markup tools to facilitate communications

Centralized issue tracking

Transmittal creation and tracking

Design to construction connection with the new Autodesk Construction Cloud platform

Join our AEC Collection Essentials Webinar Series. With each webinar, we feature a multiproduct workflow enabled by a comprehensive set of tools available in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection. We’ll show business benefits and in-depth workflow demos, providing an overview of the latest updates where applicable.