Aaron Vorwerk
Senior Manager, AEC Technical Marketing
Aaron leads the AEC technical marketing team at Autodesk—creating and sharing compelling stories and content to help win, retain, and ensure the success of our customers. He is a registered architect, engineer-in-training (EIT), and sustainability professional with graduate degrees in civil/structural engineering and architecture. Aaron practiced in architecture and engineering—leading two design firms through their BIM transitions—prior to spending 12 years in technical sales and the past 2 years leading the building technical marketing team. He is an award-winning speaker and educator, as well as a panelist, guest lecturer, and author on AEC topics.
Cesar Escalante
Technical Marketing Manager, Architecture
Before his current tenure, Cesar held design technology leadership positions at large corporate architectural firms, including Gensler and HOK where he provided technical leadership in the design technology strategy, execution, and delivery of the large complex multi-million dollar projects. Cesar is a registered architect in the State of California. He currently serves as a BIM technology lecturer at California College of the Arts and is an active industry speaker. He is passionate about computational design, digital prototyping, and visual programming. He is the founder and chair of the AIA Design Technology Committee and a committee member of the AIASF LatinX in Architecture committee.
Tomasz Fudala
Technical Marketing Manager, Structures
Tomasz is the Technical Marketing Manager for Structure at Autodesk. He is a structural engineer, and he has almost 20 years of experience in the software industry and a comprehensive background and vast knowledge of structural solutions in the Autodesk portfolio. He’s passionate about computational design, a BIM enthusiast, and a Revit API & Dynamo coder.
Brandon White
Technical Marketing Manager, MEP
Brandon has a background in the AEC industry with more than 25 years’ experience in fabrication and BIM design. He spent the first part of his career in sheet metal fabrication before becoming a BIM Project Lead and Coordinator in MEP Systems, and then continued as a BIM/VDC Operations Manager. As a BIM Lead, he has focused on process piping and controls, mechanical duct and pipe, and worked in electrical while utilizing Autodesk’s AEC Collection and BIM cloud collaboration platforms for engineering, design, prefabrication, and installation documentation.
Philippe Bonneau
Technical Marketing Manager
Philippe Bonneau is the Technical Marketing Manager for Structural Steel and BIM in Construction at Autodesk. Prior to joining Autodesk in 2013, Philippe spent 5 years in structural steel engineering & detailing companies and then 15 years acting as product marketing manager at a Platinum Autodesk partner. Philippe has presented multiple times at Autodesk University. He is based in Paris, France.