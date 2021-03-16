Discover how Revit 2022 improves BIM authoring and deliverable production with a full slate of new features and upgrades

Revit 2022 offers many new features that will help architects and engineers be more effective and productive when designing and documenting projects. In this presentation, we highlight the scope and breadth of the upgrades, before digging into key areas of focus around interoperability, documentation efficiency, and delivering on user requests.

Join Autodesk’s AEC technical experts in architecture, structures, and MEP to learn about: