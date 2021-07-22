August 10, 2021 at 10am PT / 1pm ET (1 hour)
Generative design can help with common design problems that don't have a single, clear solution. But how do you use it to solve specific problems that you and your firm encounter in the day-to-day course of practice?
In this webinar, we discuss how project designers and BIM developers using Revit and Dynamo can work together to identify, create, and deploy generative approaches to design problem-solving.
This webinar will cover:
Lilli Smith
Autodesk Sr. Product Manager DCP-BIM-Generative Design
Lilli Smith, AIA, Sr. Product Manager for AEC Generative Design is an architect with a passion for re-envisioning the way that buildings are designed. After working for several years as an architect, she joined Revit Technology as a fledgling start up and helped grow it to where it is today in almost every architect’s toolbox. She has gone on to work on many Autodesk tools including Vasari, FormIt, Dynamo, Project Fractal and Project Refinery which recently graduated from beta to a new suite of tools included in Revit 2021.
Zach Kron
Autodesk Sr. Product Manager DCP-BIM-Generative Design
Zach Kron is a Product Line Manager at Autodesk in the AEC Generative Design group. Since 2007 he has researched, strategized, and helped implement parametric and computational design tools and workflows primarily for the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction industries. Before joining Autodesk, he worked as an architectural designer on projects ranging in scale from furniture to bridges.
David Smolker
Autodesk Product Marketing Manager AEC
