Discover how the construction modeling workflows of Revit and Navisworks can help you enhance the constructability of your designs.

The industry is rapidly changing with added pressure on contractors to deliver high-quality work, faster—and on increasingly complicated projects. To adapt to these changing expectations, construction teams are moving from CAD to BIM workflows to enhance the constructability of designs. Using Revit and Navisworks, you can produce 3D project models that reflect what is ultimately going to be purchased, fabricated, and installed in the field–avoiding major issues and rework during construction.

Join this webinar to learn how to:

Use construction modeling workflows in Revit and Navisworks to help you move from CAD to BIM

Produce 3D models from conceptual design documents to analyze the constructability of building features and systems

Use construction-ready models for extended coordination, simulation, and analysis workflows

Organize, distribute, and share models in a common data environment with Autodesk Docs

Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar!