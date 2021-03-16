The latest release of Autodesk® Inventor® 2022 is here and packed with customer-requested improvements and enhancements so you can focus more on design and innovation—and less on repetitive tasks.

This on-demand webinar, led by a team of Inventor experts, will show you:

A more cohesive way to view your designs with Model States

An all-new Simplify command that makes exporting your designs easier and more secure

And drawing upgrades including a new camera view and annotation options for including 3D annotations automatically

Watch the webinar and learn how the latest updates in Inventor 2022 deliver and improve on the professional-grade tools you depend on every day.