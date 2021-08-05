Connecting Workflows in the Cloud

Over the last year, we've seen cloud collaboration shift from a nice-to-have to a must-have. With a connected platform of end-to-end construction solutions, Autodesk is helping firms advance their digital capabilities with connected workflows in the cloud to achieve greater stakeholder engagement, smooth collaboration between project partners, improved handover experiences, and greater project efficiency overall.

Join our webinar to understand how Autodesk BIM Collaborate and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro helps reduce project risk with easier project collaboration and management. Learn how you can gain new solutions for everyday problems that impact project delivery, such as visual project management tools, automated clash detection, issues tracking and management, and more.

This webinar will cover:

How Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro and Autodesk BIM Collaborate help to reduce project risk by providing better visibility in a unified platform

Solutions for everyday problems – from understanding change to reducing coordination bottlenecks

Strategies for growth in the reimagined workplace – from flexible working to distributed teams

Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar.