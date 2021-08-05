September 15, 2021 at 11am (12pm CEST)
Connecting Workflows in the Cloud
Language: ENGLISH
Over the last year, we've seen cloud collaboration shift from a nice-to-have to a must-have. With a connected platform of end-to-end construction solutions, Autodesk is helping firms advance their digital capabilities with connected workflows in the cloud to achieve greater stakeholder engagement, smooth collaboration between project partners, improved handover experiences, and greater project efficiency overall.
Join our webinar to understand how Autodesk BIM Collaborate and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro helps reduce project risk with easier project collaboration and management. Learn how you can gain new solutions for everyday problems that impact project delivery, such as visual project management tools, automated clash detection, issues tracking and management, and more.
AEC Strategic Cloud Specialist
Olly Williamson has been supporting design and construction customers transition to digital technology for over 15 years, focusing on both the impact on workflows and the impact on project delivery. Olly has worked with over 30 leading architects across Europe with their steps to digital collaboration.
AEC Technical Specialist
With over 20 years of AEC industry experience, Stuart Tanfield has been working with organisations to drive alignment in their vision for collaborative success. Bringing his own project delivery experiences and applying best- in-class practices and workflows across multiple sectors, Stuart maintains a solid track record of guiding company vision into tangible business outcomes.