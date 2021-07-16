September 8, 2021 at 11am (12pm CEST)
September 8, 2021 at 11am (12pm CEST)
Submit your contact information to register for the live webinar.
Thank you for your interest you'll receive an email confirmation shortly.
Accelerate Project Delivery: Smarter collaboration for building design & engineering teams
Language: ENGLISH
Over the last year, we've seen cloud collaboration shift from a nice-to-have to a must-have. At Autodesk, we're making AEC collaboration even better with the launch of ‘BIM Collaborate Pro’ – our flagship offering for design teams who need to collaborate anytime, anywhere in Revit.
Join our webinar to learn how BIM Collaborate Pro, formerly BIM 360 Design, can help design teams like yours to co-author Revit models, easily understand incoming changes from collaborating teams, and make informed decisions so you can deliver better designs with less rework. We’ll walk through what the offering can do for both collaborators and authors, plus identify solutions for everyday problems.
This webinar will cover:
Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar.
AEC Strategic Cloud Specialist
Olly Williamson has been supporting design and construction customers transition to digital technology for over 15 years, focusing on both the impact on workflows and the impact on project delivery. Olly has worked with over 30 leading architects across Europe with their steps to digital collaboration.
AEC Technical Specialist
With over 20 years of AEC industry experience, Stuart Tanfield has been working with organisations to drive alignment in their vision for collaborative success. Bringing his own project delivery experiences and applying best- in-class practices and workflows across multiple sectors, Stuart maintains a solid track record of guiding company vision into tangible business outcomes.