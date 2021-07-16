Accelerate Project Delivery: Smarter collaboration for building design & engineering teams

Over the last year, we've seen cloud collaboration shift from a nice-to-have to a must-have. At Autodesk, we're making AEC collaboration even better with the launch of ‘BIM Collaborate Pro’ – our flagship offering for design teams who need to collaborate anytime, anywhere in Revit.

Join our webinar to learn how BIM Collaborate Pro, formerly BIM 360 Design, can help design teams like yours to co-author Revit models, easily understand incoming changes from collaborating teams, and make informed decisions so you can deliver better designs with less rework. We’ll walk through what the offering can do for both collaborators and authors, plus identify solutions for everyday problems.

This webinar will cover:

How BIM Collaborate Pro can improve Project Delivery and help you achieve better outcomes for your business

Strategies for growth in the reimagined workplace - from flexible working to distributed teams

Solutions for everyday problems – from understanding change to reducing coordination bottlenecks

