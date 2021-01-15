Collaboration for Revit is now BIM 360 Design
As of 9 April 2018, Autodesk® Collaboration for Revit® service is now Autodesk® BIM 360™ Design, a new cloud worksharing, data management and collaboration solution built on BIM 360.
Learn more about BIM 360 Design
Continued support for Collaboration for Revit
If you have an entitlement for Collaboration for Revit, you can continue to renew your Collaboration for Revit subscription and use the product as long as you maintain an active subscription or entitlement.
However, we encourage you to take full advantage of your access to BIM 360 Design, which includes access to the document management and design collaboration modules.
Collaboration for Revit support
What's BIM 360 Design?
BIM 360 Design is a cloud worksharing and design collaboration product built for distributed, multi-disciplinary teams. With BIM 360 Design, you can co-author Revit models in the cloud, control worksharing activities and co-ordinate deliverable exchange across teams.
Learn more about BIM 360 Design