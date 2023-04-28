The German construction and infrastructure company Max Bögl has developed a sustainable and cost-effective mobility solution for public transport and automated container transport: the Transport System Bögl (TSB).

“By using Civil 3D, Infraworks and 3ds Max, we create visualizations up to 70% faster. Within a few days, we can generate initial augmented reality models." – Andreas Rau, Head of Product Management, TSB

Sustainability at a lower cost

The TSB all-electric maglev train operates with virtually no noise or vibration, reaching a top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph).