As the saying goes, sometimes big things come in small packages—and that’s true when it comes to Touloukian Touloukian, a multiple award–winning, nine-person architecture firm in Boston. Founded in 2003 by Theodore Touloukian, AIA, with a focus on civic and environmentally responsible design, the firm’s work has run the gamut from adaptive reuse of office spaces to multifamily development projects, private homes, places of worship, 19-story buildings, and even urban-revitalization projects in cities such as Detroit, Michigan and Buffalo, New York.

Touloukian Touloukian’s work covers a diverse set of urban contexts where the uniqueness of each sense of place is the very generator that enriches the craft, experiential qualities, and overall relationships of architecture to its context. The firm respects what makes each place different, and it strives to uncover and connect this in its architectural expression.