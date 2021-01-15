Tim Campbell

“Fortunately [architectural photographer] Julius Shulman had photographed that house when the house was completed and when Julius passed away, the Getty [arts centre] received all of his archives,” Campbell says. “So, we went to the Getty and worked with their photography department to get copies of all of the photos that Julius Shulman had shot of the house, including photos that had never been shown before. And from those, we were able to gather details and information about the building that was not conveyed necessarily in the drawings.”

Of course, not all research is as elegant as a trip to the Getty. “We do a lot of research with tax records on these buildings because there are often historical photos of the building that the tax assessor has on record that we can use,” he says. “It's an arduous process because you cannot just research that intel online, so you end up digging through boxes; but if drawings are available, they're incredibly valuable.”