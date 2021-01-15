“I take 1/25 scale models that designers have produced, or even just design concepts, and turn them into full design drawings, where they can edit and update their design based on budget, functionality and material economy,” he explains. “Then, from that, I take it to what we call a bench drawing, where we actually manufacture the piece in a carpentry or metal workshop for the stage. Alongside that, I also produce ground plans—what are essentially the architect's drawings—of the theatre with all these elements in and see how they co-ordinate together, essentially choreographing their dance around the stage.”

It doesn't end there. Cooper has to consider what happens to these sets when the curtain closes for the last time: “I have to plan for their initial storage and then even to the end of the show where it will be stored or possibly transported and destroyed.”