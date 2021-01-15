MUNDEN FRY LANDSCAPE ASSOCIATES

The construction process is a good example of how AutoCAD was instrumental to this project. “When it came to realising MFLA’s vision, the design called for very complex geometry in the construction of the planters and bench areas,” says Adam Grove, design director for fabrication shop CW Keller & Associates. “The design parameters for the space called for extreme precision, which is where AutoCAD really shines. The architects were able to transfer drawing files as part of the review process, which allowed us to go back and forth and co-ordinate our work.”



Munden reinforced the importance of knowing where things stand in real time for such an intricate project. He explained that MFLA starts with sketches before moving to model forms. The real challenge is in transcribing this information and coordinating between disciplines – in particular the architect, civil engineer, structural engineer and fabrication team. AutoCAD is instrumental in achieving the accuracy required and the collaboration from design through construction. “No one knows what it takes to build these projects,” Fry says. “AutoCAD allows us to put together layers that are ‘visually buried,’ such as drainage or electrical systems, in a very precise and accurate way. We are able to not only connect the dots, but also make and track changes efficiently. The level of precision this supports is a game changer.