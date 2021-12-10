LAMMERS adopted CAD early on. In 1994 Autosketch and AutoCAD were chosen, planning was done in 2D, and the drawing board quickly disappeared. In 2015, the company switched to Inventor – and with it to 3D. At the same time, the company began working with 3D laser scans to counteract the increasing complexity. Christoph Lammers describes this transition with a smile: "It makes a difference whether you show up at the customer's with a tape measure and folding rule or with modern laser scanners".

The employees were trained and adapted to the new way of working. Many customers gratefully accepted the change. Since then, collaboration on the 3D model, which is always up to date, has been particularly popular: "By planning in 3D right from the start, we can share planning stages much earlier." Christoph Lammers describes further advantages: "We can generate extensive bills of materials directly in Inventor and move on to the ordering process in just a few steps." This saves time and reduces the error rate.

In addition, communication via 3D models makes things easier. Clients have full control over the project and all the disciplines involved work together. The possibility to talk about the visualised planning stage early in the process reduces the revision work and the error rate decreases. Change requests are also possible during the ongoing process.