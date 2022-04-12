Hydrogen-powered drones propel a path to sustainable air travel

UK start-up H2GO Power is working on a solution that aims to reduce the environmental footprint of air travel: working together with Autodesk, the company has developed an additively manufactured reactor that can safely store and release hydrogen gas to power a drone.

A hydrogen-powered drone can fly three times longer than a traditional battery-powered one and can also carry heavier payloads. The H2GO team used Fusion 360 and 3ds Max to design and optimise a reactor that’s lightweight, durable, efficient and safe. The company is working on an off-the-shelf solution that expands a drone’s commercial applications – including scanning data from construction sites and disaster areas and even delivering medicine. The long-term goal is to partner with aeroplane manufacturers to integrate its hydrogen storage solution into aircraft, using the right technology and insights to streamline a path to a more sustainable world.