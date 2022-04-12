In the heart of King Street West, a city centre Toronto neighbourhood that’s quickly emerging as a vibrant creative community, a team of architects and developers is creating a new model for city living. The KING Toronto development breaks the mould of the standard high-rise tower: its 16 stories emerge from a set of heritage red brick buildings, with condominium units stacked like pixels to form a landscape of peaks and valleys.

Combining retail shops, offices and over 400 residences, KING Toronto features twining vines and gardens spilling from terraces, balconies and green roofs. Glass bricks add lightness and luminosity to the building’s facade. At the centre, a public plaza connects the community and serves as a hub for a network of neighbourhood walkways.