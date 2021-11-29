On 7 May, 2020, Autodesk is launching new subscription plans that are based on people and retiring plans based on serial numbers. Like most SaaS providers, these plans are designed for named users and provide a range of administrative, support and reporting capabilities for businesses of every size.
Customers often share their concerns over the time and resources needed to manage multiple deployment types. These new plans for named users will provide benefits, including:
- Optimise your licensing costs, by having visibility into your usage data.
- No need to manage your own licence servers or track an anonymous serial number again.
- Dedicated access for all employees who need it, wherever they are working – at home or in the office. No more downtime waiting for licences.
- Tailor support and learning content to employees based on insights.
These new plans for named users will replace those based on serial numbers:
- Subscriptions with multi-user access will retire on February 7, 2023 and cannot be further renewed.
- As part of retiring multi-user access, Extra Territory Rights will retire on February 7, 2023, and cannot further be renewed.
- Maintenance plans retired on May 7, 2021, and cannot be further renewed.
- Design & Creation Suites retired on April 16, 2020, and cannot be further renewed. If you own a Design & Creation Suite, you can contact your reseller or Autodesk to learn more about your options to upgrade to an industry collection through the 2-for-1 trade-in offer.
- 2 or 3-year subscriptions with multi-user access retired on February 29, 2020 and cannot be further renewed.