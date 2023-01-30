Subheadline
Design groundbreaking projects without breaking new ground
Improve collaboration, reduce errors and rework, and start your journey toward sustainability with renovation projects
Image courtesy of Post House | Workshop/APD
Create accurate material lists and create interactive 3-D models that allow exploration and analysis of your projects and all their systems
Connect your whole team in the cloud with more efficient project workflows, faster review times, and integrated design processes
Autodesk solutions lay the foundation for even greater sustainability in renovation by gathering data to minimize waste and instantly model effects of design changes
Autodesk software equips architects and engineers with comprehensive cloud-based capabilities that gather data and connect your whole team
“In this day and age, we would build everything through families in Revit to assure that we're able to see from different angles and understand that what we're producing has a level of detail on all sides.” Brook Quach, Design Director, Associate, Workshop/APD
Workshop/APD kept costs down with fewer design errors and smooth collaboration when stakeholders and design teams were far apart by necessity. The result: luxury residences that incorporate and echo the 1925 post office that stood on the same spot.
