Design groundbreaking projects without breaking new ground

“In this day and age, we would build everything through families in Revit to assure that we're able to see from different angles and understand that what we're producing has a level of detail on all sides.” Brook Quach, Design Director, Associate, Workshop/APD

Workshop/APD kept costs down with fewer design errors and smooth collaboration when stakeholders and design teams were far apart by necessity. The result: luxury residences that incorporate and echo the 1925 post office that stood on the same spot.