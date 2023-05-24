Autodesk and Mivan
Mivan's Digital Transformation Journey
Mivan partners with Autodesk to make the move from 2D to 3D
Mivan embarked on a journey to digitalise the design & manufacturing of their high-end fit-out joinery projects.
Watch the video to learn more about the intricacies of their journey; why they embarked on it, how they were supported by Autodesk, how it has evolved their company and what improvements they’ve already started seeing.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
“Mivan’s digital transformation from 2D to 3D has been a total game changer, we’re able to provide more innovative and
sustainable solutions for our clients, and in turn help them on their own digital transformation journeys.”
“For us, digital transformation means that we’re enhancing our customers’ experience with us all the time,” explains Jude McCann, Innovation Manager at Rathbane Group. “They enjoy working with us because they know we’re organised and will deliver, confident in our ability in what we’re doing”.
“Working in three dimensions and modeling your joinery and buildings forces you to uncover certain interfaces that you may not have thought about in two dimensions, it makes your work more precise and also reduces errors. Moving to 3D has brought better collaboration between design and the factory within Mivan, and increased coordination with the client's team”
“It's a really exciting time for Mivan, the 2D to 3D transformation will be pivotal in how we run things.”
If you would like to learn more about how we can work with you for a successful digital transformation journey, please complete the form and your account manager will be in touch shortly.
wp-form-before: Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt.
wp-form-after: Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt.