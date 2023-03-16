April 25, 2023 - 8:00 PM

Autodesk Executive Dinner

Join CEO Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk Executives, and your peers for a fine dining experience while taking in panoramic views of the City of London.

Dine & Connect

Private Dinner at Searcys at the Gherkin

Concluding the Bloomberg Design + Make Event, Andrew Anagnost and his Senior Leadership Team will host a private dinner at one of London's top restaurants. Dine overlooking unrivaled panoramic views from the top of one of London's most iconic skyscrapers.  You will be able to connect with peers and Autodesk executives over an evening of fine dining and drinks.

Autodesk Executive Hosts

Andrew Anagnost, President & Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Anagnost’s career spans more than 25 years of product, business, and marketing experience focused on driving strategy, transformation, and product development — and includes positions at Autodesk, Lockheed Aeronautical Systems Company, and EXA Corporation.

 

Steve Blum, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

As Autodesk’s Chief Operating Officer, Steve oversees the teams responsible for sales, marketing, customer success, digital platforms, and customer experience. Together, these teams create and provide high-impact experiences for customers. 

 

Dara Treseder, Chief Marketing Officer

Dara oversees the worldwide marketing, brand and creative, digital ecommerce, communications, global demand generation, and education business teams. She's working to advance Autodesk’s mission to empower innovators to achieve the new possible.

 

Elisabeth Zornes, Chief Customer Officer

Elisabeth Zornes focuses on delivering great experiences for our customers and partners, allowing them to adopt Autodesk technologies faster and more effectively to best realize the full value of our products. She is passionate about the customer and positive customer experiences.

 

Joerg Winzenhoeller, VP Global Named Accounts & Expansion Business

In this role, Joerg is responsible for driving business growth with the company’s largest enterprise customers in all industries (AEC, MFG, Automotive and M&E), while also overseeing Innovyze and Spacemaker sales for all market segments worldwide.

 

Registration is now closed

Date: April 25th, 2023
Time: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location: Searcys at the Gherkin - 38th Floor - Autodesk Private Dining Room
Address: The Gherkin, 30 St Mary Axe, London EC3A 8BF, United Kingdom

 

Please plan to bring a form of ID with you as there is a requirement from the restaurant to enter the private dining room.

 

We look forward to hosting you!

 

For any questions, email executive.events@autodesk.com.