Integrated factory modelling
Optimise your facilities layout for efficiency and innovation
Unlock the power of integrated collaboration by coordinating factory line layout, production equipment and building systems in one holistic, digital model.
Integrated factory modelling is a process combining BIM and digital factory planning to generate a digital representation of a facility and production equipment. Pair 3D CAD with data management, building modelling and reality capture tools to optimise your process along with the factory design itself.
When the market drives change, retool and reconfigure the factory even faster to improve time to market.
Coordinate the many complex disciplines involved on factory projects in a common data platform.
Offer more value to manufacturing clients by extending critical services across the factory lifecycle.
Design factory layouts with familiar 2D workflows, then visualise the facility in a fully integrated 3D environment.
Easily explore what-if scenarios before you even start placing equipment to find the optimal layout and process.
Use laser scan data to measure, markup and run clash detections between point clouds of the existing facility and equipment.
Avoid unwanted surprises during installation by checking for clashes and space constraints right inside the digital factory model.
Realise the benefits of connected people, processes and data as you manage change orders, bills of material and the supply chain.
Author configurable equipment assets that can be placed into your factory layout and shared via desktop or the cloud.
Autodesk partner ProModel can help you model, study and optimise your production line concept. Execute factory design and process optimisation simultaneously in AutoCAD with ProModel.
TECHNICA INTERNATIONAL
Technica International uses Factory Design Utilities to optimise production lines and equipment layout at customer sites – while cutting design time in half.
Image courtesy of Technica International
NESTLE
Nestle redesigned a brownfield site and achieved 75% time savings on issues handling alone with the Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Image courtesy of Nestle
SAFRAN
Aerospace and defence manufacturer Safran seamlessly executed greenfield and brownfield projects with BIM.
Image courtesy of Sechan
wp-form-before:
