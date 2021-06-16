Subheadline

Improve performance through integrated engineering workflows

The industry is changing fast. Design innovative, optimized solutions that deliver impressive results today and build resiliency for the long term.

How industry leaders keep their edge

Achieve real competitive advantage - not by working faster or harder, but smarter.

Whether you're moving to BIM or taking advantage of more integrated workflows, there are ways to greater efficiencies.

Discover four ways that leading firms are streamlining their engineering processes in this SlideShare.

KLH embraces BIM to drive firm into the future and win more work

To remain competitive in a changing industry, leading MEP engineering firm KLH has fully embraced BIM: moving their staff to Revit and automating repetitive tasks. In just three years, they tripled the amount of work they’ve secured with contractors, but the journey isn't over.

Learn from the best in class

See how leading firms are transforming the way they do business by using more integrated engineering workflows to solve complex problems faster.

  • TDIndustries: 30% reduction in traditional schedules

  • Canam: huge reduction in site issues

  • Pinnacle Infotech: 20-40% time, 20% cost saved

  • LERA: Five hour tasks, done in seconds

  • Graef: Dramatic team upskilling benefits

